Johnson County Mo., sheriff says he disagrees with statement sent out by Jackson County Detention Center

CENTERVIEW, Mo. -- The investigation into the riot at the Johnson County, Mo., Jail FOX 4 reported last week now has two different conclusions.

Both the Jackson County and Johnson County jails both agree there were 42 inmates in the Johnson County Jail on contract from the Jackson County Jail at the time of the riot.

The sheriff of Johnson County says Jackson County said they were going to conduct a thorough investigation, but he says now it appears they've already made up their minds.

"Jackson County inmates shall not be returned to the Johnson County, Missouri Jail until all operational issues that led to events of March 23 , 2017 have been adequately addressed," the director of corrections from the Jackson County Detention Center said in a statement.

Last Friday night the inmates started a riot by covering the surveillance cameras and then trying to break out doors in the jail.

Nearly 200 officers from all over responded, and the inmates were taken back to the Jackson County Detention Center.

Sheriff Scott Munsterman says it is concerning to him that they Johnson County, Mo., is being accused of having operational issues.

"This type of public statement implies that something was done incorrectly by Johnson County Personnel or that the policies or procedure in place are inadequate. The entire incident was initiated by the Jackson County inmates and not the Johnson County personnel," Munsterman said.

He said if it was not for the swift action and response of Johnson County employees there could have been a totally different outcome last week.

Sheriff Munsterman also says that their investigation has found evidence that could lead to charges against the inmates.