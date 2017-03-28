Lenexa residents dance to dodge diabetes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- To support American Diabetes Alert Day one local company offered variety of events for the community to take part in.

Quest Diagnostics in Lenexa hosted the event and even offered Zumba and yoga classes to show that healthier lifestyles can be fun.

"So there's so many people in the world that have prediabetes, which is one and three Americans have prediabetes, which is a stage right before you get into full dose diabetes, and it's completely reversible," Kellie Johnson with the American Diabetes Association said.