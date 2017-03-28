Man charged with stealing after attempting to use film prop money to purchase XBox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged after he allegedly “bought” a woman’s video game console using fake money.

Kijuan C. Calhoun, 20, is charged with stealing in an incident in which he met up with a woman to buy her XBox One.

The victim said she placed an ad on an app called “letgo” to sell the XBox One on March 13. Shortly after she posted the ad, a man calling himself “Jimmy” called her and said he’d like to buy the item.

She told police he asked her to meet him at an address on N. London Place near 56th Street. When she arrived at the location, she saw Calhoun and another man standing near the street with no vehicles in the driveway or nearby.

Court documents say she pulled up in her car and showed Calhoun the XBox One, along with two wireless controllers and a Kinect. While she was still sitting in the driver’s seat and was showing him the items, he gave her (what appear at first glace to be) three $100 bills.

As she was explaining what all came with the XBox One, Calhoun suddenly grabbed the XBox and took off running with the other man close behind.

The woman said she could tell the bills were counterfeit, as they are printed with the words “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY,” and says, “Hollywood Productions” where it should say “United States of America.”

She told investigators she saw the two run into a nearby apartment. At which point, she drove around the apartment and located the second man who was with Calhoun, who she said apologized and said he did not know Calhoun was going to do that to her.

The victim was not injured in the robbery.

Calhoun and the other man were later taken into custody on an unrelated incident.

Calhoun’s bond has been set at $10,000 cash.

Back in October, Independence police warned the public of fake money, after three businesses accepted film prop money bearing the same phrase, “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY.”