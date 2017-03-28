Miles of Smiles hopes to raise $50,000 during “Brush up on Fashion” event to go towards local children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- According to the Centers For Disease Control, tooth decay is the most common chronic disease among children in the United States.

Right now, an estimated 17,000 kids in the Northland do not have access to dental care. Local organization "Miles Of Smiles" hopes to change that by providing free dental care.

The organization is hosting its annual "Brush Up On Fashion" show Friday to raise funds to continue their effort and bring more awareness of their program.

Executive director Christy May and development director John McCarthy visited FOX 4 to show off a few outfits that will be featured and share their goal of raising at least $50,000.

Brush Up On Fashion is Friday, March 31 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Argosy Casino in Riverside, Mo.