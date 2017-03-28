Moms left in suspense after bus company fails to drop off their kids on time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two women were left in suspense when their kids' bus didn't arrive at the scheduled time. They were relieved to know that their kids are safe, but it's a far cry from what they say they felt Monday afternoon.

FOX 4's Megan Dillard was in the Volker neighborhood where the kids attend Gordon Parks Elementary. The kids only live three minutes from here, but their moms said it took them more than three hours to get home Monday.

Devontae, Deshante, and Terrance are right where they're supposed to be Tuesday afternoon, but the same time yesterday, the mothers said they were frantic.

"Came across and the kids weren't home," said mom Lacricia Leak.

Leak called Gordon Parks Elementary. She was told the bus broke down. It was late, but on its way.

"There's no kids. We're calling transportation back to back to back. No one is answering the phone," Leak said.

Leak and fellow mom Brittany Davis said they called Daye Transportation repeatedly and got no answer.

"I'm calling back to back, back to back. Nobody's answering the phone, so I'm getting nervous at this time," Davis said.

"Where are my kids? Our heart is literally pounding. Where are our kids?" Leak added.

They said they also called police but said an officer never came. At about 6:30 p.m., after nearly three hours of not knowing where the kids were, they say the bus came rolling down the street.

The driver had no answers, so the parents said they questioned the kids when they got home, who told them the bus broke down a second time.

"The bus broke down. They had to call a tow truck to come and get the other bus. They brought another bus but it was a short bus and it couldn't take all the kids, so we had to sit here for another bus to come and get us," Leak said.

The women aren't mad at the school.

"They didn't know. They weren't informed until we went up there this morning," Davis said.

When FOX 4 called Daye Transportation this afternoon, the woman who answered said she was the only one working and would have someone else call back. That hasn't happened.

These moms said they want to see the bus company shut down.

"This is not the first time this has happened. Not only that, you're going from school district to school district, and you're not able to keep your contracts. That's a big problem right there," Leak said.

Kansas City Public Schools fired Daye Transportation and stopped using its buses after the first couple of days of school because of the same type of situations.