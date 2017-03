× Oak Park students return to classroom day after massive evacuation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students returned to Oak Park High School Tuesday after they were evacuated due to a bomb threat Monday.

Investigators gave the ‘all clear‘ later in the evening after nothing suspicious was found.

Police have not said whether they’ve made any arrests. They’ll only say the threats involved bombs and guns.

An extra resource officer was at the school Tuesday while police continue to investigate the threats.