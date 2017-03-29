× $2,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in threat against Oak Park High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Crime Stoppers along with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are now offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest or charges against the person who made the anonymous threat that caused the massive evacuation of Oak Park High School Monday.

“Due to the nature of the threat and for the safety of the school staff and students, the North Kansas City School District administration and Clay County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by other local law enforcement, took the appropriate action to evacuate the school. While the investigation continues, information is needed by law enforcement agencies regarding who committed the crime, currently classified as a Class D Felony,” Crime Stoppers said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. Tips may also be submitted online here.

