Band of Angels benefit breathes new, unique life into old instruments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- “I just wasn`t quite sure what I could do with a musical instrument,” said Lynn Giunta.

Giunta is an artist -- working at Hallmark for 33 years, but this is her first time getting involved in “Art That Blows." She says one of her friends invited her.

“She came back and told me, hey I just found this really big bass cello that I think would be really awesome,” Giunta said.

Art That Blows is an annual event benefiting the Band Of Angels charity -- which is a partnership between Fox 4 and Meyer Music.

“We`re so excited to be a part of Hallmark, they`re going to be a presenting sponsor for us this year at Art That Blows, and so they invited us in to do a creative workshop with their artists,” said Mike Meyer, with Band Of Angels.

Band Of Angels collects used instruments and gives them to kids who want to be in band and orchestra, but can't afford to. The support's been so great, the Band Of Angels has expanded.

“In the last five years we`ve started a scholarship program, which is really what the money from this will be used for, and we take those same kids who have gotten instruments and give them the opportunity to go to summer music camp for a week,” Meyer adds.

But as donations come in, there are always some instruments that can't be fixed.

So four years ago organizers came up with an idea to breathe new life into those instruments.

“We take all those pieces, and we provide those to local artists in the community, they make them into art, we silent auction them, and that money goes right back into the scholarship,” Meyer said.

“I think every day, what can I do to make the world a better place, and it`s really hard sometimes to do that...and this is easy, it`s fun, I`m having great time working on it, and the fact that it`s going to help a kid who wouldn`t normally get to go to camp or help a kid who normally wouldn`t have a musical instrument to use, but wants to do it, that`s amazing,” said Giunta.

The Art That Blows event and silent auction will take place on Friday, June 9th, in the Crossroads at In-Store Design and Display. Tickets will go on sale in mid-April, early May.