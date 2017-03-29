× Bus involved in crash in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Emergency teams are responding to a crash involving a bus at Santa Fe and Lindenwood in Olathe Wednesday morning at about 10:40 a.m.

Westbound Santa Fe was shut down at Lindenwood. The adult bus driver suffered minor injuries, according to Johnson County MedAct, the area’s amublance service.

FOX 4 is working to gather additional details on how the crash happened, and if weather was a factor. Earlier in the morning, another crash at Olathe Northwest High School injured a 16-year-old student. Police say a 16-year-old female, who is also a student at the school, was driving north on Lone Elm when she struck the teen boy crossing the street near 110th Street .