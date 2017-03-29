Congress votes to eliminate privacy rules for internet providers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Your personal information will soon be even more exposed on the internet because Congress just passed a new law eliminating privacy rules for internet providers.

You might not realize this but right now, Facebook or Google tracks your internet searches and then sell your browsing history to advertisers. That’s why if you’ve recently searched for shoes, you’ll see a bunch of shoe ads pop up on your browser.

Until now, internet providers such as AT&T, Time Warner and Comcast couldn’t do this.

But on Tuesday, Congress approved a new measure to allow broadband companies to sell your personal information without your permission. They say it’s not fair Facebook and Google profit off internet searches while the companies selling you your internet service cannot.

Those in favor of the new law say it will level the playing field and give internet providers a new source of revenue.

Those against it say it puts profits over privacy and argue your internet provider has access to more of your private information than Facebook or Google does.

So now, no matter which portal you use, your internet search history along with information on whom you email will be fair game to be sold to companies that will then use that information to create targeted advertisements.

Supporters say federal laws and company policies will remain in place to protect consumer’s personal information, but how much protection you have is now up for debate.

Kansas Congressman Kevin Yoder was one of 15 Republicans to vote against this bill. Every Democrat also voted against this bill.

It is now on President Trump’s desk, and he is expected to sign it into law soon.