Head-on crash involving wrong-way driver along I-70 claims life of both drivers involved

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver along eastbound I-70 in Kansas City, Kan., Tuesday night.

The crash closed eastbound I-70 at 18th Street Expressway for about two hours while authorities conducted their investigation.

According to the crash report, a 2004 Dodge Ram was heading east on I-70 when a 2005 Lincoln Navigator, driving the wrong way in the same lane, crashed head on into the Dodge Ram. Both drivers died.

Police identified the driver of the Dodge Ram as 30-year-old Tyrone Jennings Jr. of Kansas City, Kan.

Police identified the driver the Lincoln Navigator as 34-year-old Troy Reliford of Lee's Summit.

Neither driver was wearing their seatbelts.