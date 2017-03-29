Live pictures: Independence officer shot in head, rushed to hospital after suspect opens fire, speeds off

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A police officer was shot shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday in Independence, and according to a police source, the officer was shot in the head. Dispatch reported the ‘officer down’ on South Delaware Avenue. The suspect(s) fled from the scene and a chase began. The suspect vehicle, which records show belonged to the homeowner where the shooting started, was stopped near 23rd and Maywood, about three miles away from where the officer was shot. The suspects were taken into custody near 23rd and Cedar, and at least one was taken away by ambulance.

(If you’re not seeing the live stream in the player above, click here.)

Several Independence police officers could be seen standing around the emergency room of Centerpoint Medical Center, where a hospital spokesperson confirmed a male officer with the Independence Police Department is undergoing an evaluation.

Independence police have not released the condition of the officer.

The chase started at a home near 35th and Delaware in Independence, where neighbors say they are shocked to see this happening in their neighborhood.

Dozens of investigators are at that home Wednesday trying to piece together exactly what happened. They’re collecting evidence from the initial home, as well as a neighboring home that sustained extensive damage during the incident.

In addition to Independence police officers, officers from Blue Springs, Kansas City and Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene.

FOX 4 spoke with a neighbor who says she heard several gunshots. You can watch Kerri Stowell’s interview with her below or read on to see what she said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

She says when she looked out her window, she saw several police officers shooting towards the house.

"They had shot through, one of the garage doors was completely shot through, and pulled one of the guys out," witness Tracy Crookham said. "And then it looked like they pulled another guy out through the back, and they were all surrounding the house next door so we assumed that somebody was still inside."

The Independence School District is on Spring break, so no children are at the school that is just blocks away from the shooting.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 4 has crews at the scene. Expect continuing coverage on fox4kc.com. If you're a Facebook user, check our Facebook page for live reports there as well. Download the app for news in between FOX 4 newscasts.