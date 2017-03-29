× Missouri lawmakers advance plan to ban red-light cameras

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Lawmakers are advancing a proposal to ban Missouri cities and counties from using red-light cameras.

House members in a voice vote Wednesday gave initial approval to the ban, which would prohibit the cameras used to catch traffic violations such as speeding and running red lights.

The proposal follows a Missouri Supreme Court ruling that struck down red-light camera laws in some Missouri cities.

Supporters say it should be up to law enforcement to hand out tickets for running red lights and that the cameras are used to generate revenue, rather than control traffic.

Opponents say municipalities should be able to decide whether to use the cameras, which some argue can free police to do other work.

The proposal needs another vote of approval to move to the Senate.

