North Kansas City police make one arrest following fight, shooting, and are looking for others invovled

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police arrested one person on Wednesday afternoon following a fight and shooting in a North Kansas City neighborhood, and officers are looking for more people involved. Officers were called at about 1:40 p.m. for a fight in progress in the 1600 block of Orleans Circle.

When they arrived on scene they heard gunfire and then a short chase ensued with a potential suspect car. Police took one person into custody in the 1700 block of Macon, which is less than a mile away from where the disturbance began.

Investigators found spent shell casings in the 1400 block of E. 24th Avenue, no injuries have been reported.

NKC officers are still looking for outstanding suspects, anyone with information is encouraged to call the North Kansas City Police at (816) 274-6013 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.