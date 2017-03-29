Shots fired at police in Independence, officer reported ‘down’

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A police officer went down after he or she was fired upon shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday in Independence in an area within walking distance from an elementary school.

The Independence School District is on Spring break, so no children are at the school that is just blocks away from the shooting.

Dispatch reported the ‘officer down’ on South Delaware Avenue. The suspect(s) fled from the scene and a chase was underway. The suspect vehicle was stopped near 23rd and Maywood, about three miles away from where the officer was shot. The suspect was taken into custody near 23rd and Cedar.

Independence police have not released the condition of the officer. They also have not released if the officer was shot or injured in another way during the confrontation with the suspect.

FOX 4 has crews headed to the scene. Expect continuing coverage on fox4kc.com. If you’re a Facebook user, check our Facebook page for live reports there as well. Download the app for news in between FOX 4 newscasts.