Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson opens 12th Discovery Den

ROELAND PARK, Kan. -- Some school kids now have a new place to read thanks to Kansas City Chiefs' linebacker Derrick Johnson.

Johnson celebrated the opening of two Discovery Den's Thursday morning - one at Washington Elementary in Olathe, another at Roesland Elementary in Roeland Park.

This room used to be a classroom for students with sensory needs. Now it will double as a reading room as the shelves are stocked with brand new books.

So far, Johnson's Defend the Dream Foundation has funded 12 reading rooms inside 12 different metro schools.

"This is a good place for kids to read because it's quiet in here," Washington fourth grader Naveah Bolden said.

Johnson funded his first Discovery Den five years ago, and his focus is to put them in inner city schools with low-income students.

"Thousands of books create the atmosphere of how important education is, and the impact I have playing for the Chiefs, I think I'm doing a pretty good job putting a positive image to kids," Johnson said.