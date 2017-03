KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Investigators in KCK are at a homicide scene on Thursday night. Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweets that shooting at 22nd and Glendale claimed a victim’s life.

Being told shooting at 22nd & Glendale is a confirmed homicide. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) March 30, 2017

Further details about the victim and any possible suspect information hasn’t been released, but FOX 4 is working to gather more and will update this story as further developments are confirmed.