"CHiPs" the movie is a remake of the buddy cop TV series of "Chips".

FOX 4's Shawn Edwards chats with Kristen Bell, whose husband, Dax Shepard, wrote, directed and starred in the movie.

Kristen says you don't have to have prior knowledge of the show to get the new movie. She also reveals that when her and Dax were first dating, she thought getting her motorcycle license would impress him.

"CHIPS" opens in theaters March 24.