LIVE: Prosecutor, police chief, on 2 men charged in Indep. robbery where officer critically shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and Independence Police Chief Brad Halsey are holding a news conference at 3:00 p.m. Thursday to address the charges in the Independence robbery Wednesday that resulted in an officer being shot.

Joseph E. Wyatt, 28, and Ronar Santiago-Torres, 27, are both charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and kidnapping. Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000 cash for each.

Prosecutors say during their escape from the home in the homeowner’s SUV, Independence officer Thomas Wagstaff was shot.

Wyatt and Santiago-Torres have not been charged with any crimes related to his shooting, which put him in critical condition. A police source says Wagstaff, who has a wife and two boys, was shot in the head. Read here about the charges against them prior to the news conference.

The news conference with the prosecutor and chief is at the downtown Kansas City courthouse in the prosecutor’s office lobby.

We will live stream it in the player below. Click here if you can’t see it there.