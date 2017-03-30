× McDonald’s says it will use fresh, not frozen beef in quarter-pounders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — McDonald’s is making a change to one of its iconic burgers, and it has some on social media a bit confused.

The fast-food giant announced Thursday that, by the middle of next year, all of its quarter pounders will be served with fresh, not frozen beef, and cooked fresh-to-order.

McDonald’s tested the ‘fresh beef’ concept at hundreds of its restaurants in Oklahoma and Texas.

Now, the concept will spread to what McDonald’s calls a ‘majority’ of its restaurants. The company’s CEO says the move is part of McDonald’s plan to improve the experience for customers, but the announcement had some on Twitter wondering what they have been eating all this time.

Customers are also asking what McDonald’s means by ‘most’ of its US restaurants.

A company spokesperson clarified that eateries in Alaska and Hawaii won’t make the switch for logistical reasons.