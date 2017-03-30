Neighbor’s home surveillance captures suspect getaway, shooting scene where Independence officer was hurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Prosecutors have put together a narrative about what they say happened in Independence on Wednesday that left an officer fighting for his life in a hospital.

The narrative describes a violent home invasion that ended with an officer critically wounded by gunfire.

Neighbors say it has always been a quiet, peaceful neighborhood, until a few years ago when crime crept into the enclave. One neighbor FOX 4 talked with installed in a very sophisticated security system, complete with video cameras, which caught most of what happened.

"There the car comes out. You see it spins 360 degrees there. Now he turns around, comes straight towards my house, goes down the street,” Michael Neilson described.

The tragedy on S. Delaware Street was caught on Neilson's surveillance cameras. Dr. Neilson says he and his wife were eating breakfast Wednesday morning, when calamity erupted.

"I heard this boom, boom, boom, boom and I knew it was a gunshot immediately," he recalled.

Those gunshots were caught on camera, and you can see an Independence police officer trying to shoot out the tires of an SUV that police say 29-year-old Joseph Wyatt was driving. His passenger was 27-year-old Ronar Santiago-Torres. Prosecutors say the pair had just committed a violent home invasion.

"Then I saw them putting someone in the gurney and putting them in the ambulance, and I thought that was one of the assailants,” Neilson said.

But it was actually 42-year-old Independence Police Officer Tom Wagstaff who was shot while the suspects got away. Moments later, an ambulance sped in to get the injured officer, who had been shot in the head.

"It's horrible. I go to QT every day of my life just down on 39th and Noland and I see the police officers in there, and I know that I have met this officer," Neilson said.

This is how it all started: In the video you can see who police ID as Wyatt and Santiago-Torres standing at the homeowner’s front door. Police say the two men told the victim they were looking for their lost their dog and offered gutter cleaning, but the homeowner sent them away.

"So they are going to come out and they are going to walk down to the end of the bushes and then they are going to return,” Neilson describes of the video.

Moments later the two men return, and that's when Neilson's video cuts out. Court records show Wyatt and Santiago-Torres knocked on the homeowner’s door again, and when he opened it, the two are accused of threatening him with a gun, forcing their way in, tying him up and beating him.

The homeowner’s son says his father is still in shock about this tragedy. A friend of the family was watching a remote video feed of the house, saw what was happening and called police.

Police say when they heard the sirens, Wyatt and Santiago-Torres took the victim's car keys and drove his SUV through the garage door to get away.

FOX 4’s Shannon O’Brien spoke to the victim, and says it was apparent he was beaten pretty badly. He was still in shock and didn't want to talk on camera, but his son did. We will have that story on FOX 4 News at 6.