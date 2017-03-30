Only one year into designing fashion, 16-year-old’s line featured at KC Fashion Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You're never too young to start chasing your dreams.

Ciara Fortun is just 16-year-old and only one year into designing, but she's making big strides in the fashion world. Her line will be featured during the 2017 Kansas City Fashion Week. When asked what her goals were she said right now she wants to keep designing as a hobby but would like to one day study illustration.

During her visit to FOX 4 she also shared some tips for teens who want to start their own fashion line. Her main piece of advice was to be bold and follow your heart.

You can see her designs on the runway during Thursday's show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the show starts at 7:30. Tickets start at $40.

FOX 4's Abby Eden is the emcee of the event.

Click here for tickets.

In the video below Rob Collins takes you behind the scenes of the preparations for the event. While there had the opportunity to speak with the president of Kansas City Fashion week and another designer who explains one of her pieces in-depth.