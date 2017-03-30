Proposal to fix up KC streets, bridges and sidewalks will be on Tuesday’s ballot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City is less than a week away from a major vote that could fix up streets, bridges and sidewalks, but it carries a $600-million price tag to be paid for with your tax dollars.

On Tuesday, April 4 voters will decide on three infrastructure issues totaling $800-million.

At 8:45 a.m. Thursday the Transportation And Infrastructure Committee will meet to discuss how the millions of dollars should be spent to improve sidewalks.

Councilwoman Jolie Justus is sponsoring a resolution instructing the city manager to draft a sidewalk policy and complete streets policy, among other things. The sidewalk policy would entail prioritizing repairs based several factors including improved access to schools, public transportation, commercial districts and improved access for economically distressed areas. The complete streets policy basically would ensure the design and operation of street projects includes safe access for all users.

Councilman Jermaine Reed says during recent neighborhood meetings, he and councilwoman Justus have heard from plenty of concerned residents about how the city will prioritize the sidewalk project. They are hoping this resolution will clear up some questions and set a deadline for completion.

If all three bond issues pass totaling $800-million, Mayor Sly James says the average property owner with a $140,000 house and a $15,000 car will see an $8 increase in taxes over the next 20 years.