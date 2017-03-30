× School bus runs off road into yard, comes close to hitting home in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — A school bus drove into a yard and came close to hitting a house in Olathe late Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 13900 block of W. 147th Terrace, in a neighborhood just east of BlackBob Park. The most familiar intersection nearby is 151st & Pflumm.

According to Sgt. Logan Bonney, it appears the school bus did not hit the house. There was one student on the bus who was not injured. The driver suffered only minor injuries. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

More on FOX 4 newscasts and updates as they come in to fox4kc.com.