Two men charged in robbery where Independence officer was shot

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors filed charges against two men accused in the robbery where Independence officer Thomas Wagstaff was shot.

Joseph E. Wyatt, 28, and Ronar Santiago-Torres, 27, are both charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and kidnapping. Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000 cash for each.

Court documents say a friend of the victim called police when she observed unusual activity via a remote video feed of the victim’s home in the 3600 block of South Delaware Avenue.

Officer Wagstaff responded to that 911 call and was shot. According to a police source, Officer Wagstaff was shot in the head.

According to prosecutors, one of the two men charged admitted to going to the home to rob the victim and restraining and holding him at gunpoint. They said they repeatedly struck the victim and when they heard police sirens they stole the victim’s car and fled police.

Police said the suspects crashed the vehicle through the garage and led other officers on a high-speed chase.

It ended in a crash off South Cedar Avenue about 3.5 miles away.

The stolen car and a police cruiser were both wrecked, but officers arrested Wyatt and Santiago-Torres. According to court documents, Wyatt had a handgun when taken into custody.

So far neither of the men have been specifically charged with shooting the officer. They’ve only been charged in connection to the events surrounding the shooting.

FOX 4 has requested Wyatt and Santiago-Torres’ mug shots. When we receive those they will be added to the story.

Expect continuing coverage on fox4kc.com. If you’re a Facebook user, check our Facebook page for live reports there as well. Download the app for news in between FOX 4 newscasts.

As of Thursday morning, Officer Wagstaff was still in critical condition. Officers from around the metro gathered Wednesday night to pray for his recovery. Officer Wagstaff is married with two boys.