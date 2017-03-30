Union Station’s energy saving efforts saves thousands of dollars that can now be used for other projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A historical landmark in Kansas City has a new accomplishment to add to its list.

Union Station was recently recognized for cutting their electrical consumption by 16-percent, which equates to nearly $250,000 in savings, and named the "award-winning leader in energy efficiency."

Union Station addressed utility costs by essentially replacing their century old system with a tailored energy savings program.

The station was able to decrease its energy footprint by 2,811 metric tons of carbon dioxide. To give you an idea of what that is, it is equivalent to 15 rail cars of burned coal.

Kansas City Power and Light also played an important role in the project by providing guidance.

Watch the video above to see officials with Union Station use just an iPad to dim the lights and save on energy.