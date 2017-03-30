Veterans Outreach Center celebrates grand opening with special gift for veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Veterans Community Project opened their new outreach center at 89th and Troost Thursday and to celebrate they have a special gift for veterans.

The nonprofit is on a mission to eliminate veteran homelessness by providing transitional housing and services for area veterans. To help in their mission they've partnered with KC ATA to provide veterans with a free bus pass.

"We believe that it will help them get to work if their car breaks down, or even if they don't have transportation, it's just one of those things that some of those funds can help pay a bill, rent, whatever that looks like for them," Chris Stout said.