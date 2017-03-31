× After selling out all five shows in KC, Garth Brooks announces he will add a sixth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Garth Brooks surprised Kansas City by adding four additional shows to his stop in Kansas City just as tickets for his May 6th show went on sale Friday, and fans went crazy. But the country singer didn’t stop there.

Just as tickets to all five of those shows sold out, Garth announced that he will play a sixth in Kansas City.

The date and time of that show is TBD.

He will now be playing at Sprint Center:

Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Sixth show TBD

All six shows will also feature his wife Trisha Yearwood.

Tickets are $60.59 plus $6.89 tax plus $2.00 facility fee plus $5.50 service charge = $74.98, according to a new release from the singer.

Garth tweeted, “KC HOLY COW this might be bigger than the LAST time! Hang with us, this may take a little bit. So flattered, so humbled! love, g # GARTHinKC”

In 2007 Garth sold out nine concerts at Sprint Center.

Will he top that this time around?