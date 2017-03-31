× Country music fans prepare to buy Garth Brooks tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “Wild Horses” wont be able to keep fans away as Garth “Fever” returns to Kansas City Friday.

Tickets to see Garth Brooks’ May 6 show go on sale at 10 a.m.

Garth played Sprint Center in October of 2007 when the venue first opened its doors, and since then Sprint Center has hosted millions of people and served plenty of “longneck bottles” and “Pina Coladas.”

Recently Sprint Center was recognized as America’s fourth busiest arena by Pollstar Magazine. The same publication also ranked Sprint Center as the 15th busiest building worldwide in 2016. All of this despite the “Unanswered Prayers” of some trying to lure a professional basketball or hockey team back in 2004 when Kansas City voters approved higher hotel and rental car payments to build the place.

Over the past decade, the center has raked in more $10-million for the city in profit-sharing. The magazine says Sprint Center continues to be one of the top 10 arenas in the nation when it comes to selling tickets. Plenty of “Friends In Low Places” have gone through the turnstiles.

Upcoming performances include Luke Bryan, Tim Mcgraw and Faith Hill, Tom Petty, Bruno Mars, and of course Garth Brooks. So far only one show is scheduled for May 6th, but we know Garth “Ain’t Going Down ‘Til the Sun Comes Up.” Garth sold about 160,000 tickets in less than two hours. You’ve probably seen the banner hanging from the rafters inside.