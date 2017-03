Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Get ready to giggle!

The March edition of the FOX 4 Funnies has arrived. If you're unfamiliar with the FOX 4 Funnies, it's a compilation of the craziest moments on our morning show, and boy, were there a lot of them!

From the whole crew getting multiple cases of the giggles to Abby Eden getting caught grooving, it's safe to say we all have a great time doing what we do.