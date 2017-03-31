× Garth Brooks adds fourth show in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Garth Brooks is performing not one, not two, not three, but four shows in Kansas City, the country singer announced Friday just as tickets for his May 6th show went on sale.

He will now be playing at Sprint Center:

Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

All four shows will also feature his wife Trisha Yearwood.

Tickets for the four went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Tickets are $60.59 plus $6.89 tax plus $2.00 facility fee plus $5.50 service charge = $74.98.

But will there be even more shows?

Garth just tweeted, “KC HOLY COW this might be bigger than the LAST time! Hang with us, this may take a little bit. So flattered, so humbled! love, g # GARTHinKC”