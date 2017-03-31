× Garth Brooks adds third show in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Garth Brooks is performing not one, not two, but three shows in Kansas City, the country singer announced Friday just before tickets for his May 6 show went on sale.

He will now be playing at Sprint Center Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

All three shows will be with his wife Trisha Yearwood.

Tickets for the three went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Tickets are $60.59 plus $6.89 tax plus $2.00 facility fee plus $5.50 service charge = $74.98.