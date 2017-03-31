Independence community wears their support for Ofc. Wagstaff on their wrists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- The people of Independence are coming together by the hundreds to show Officer Wagstaff's family they are not alone.

Inside the home with a single blue ribbon tied around tree, is an Independence woman who has never met Officer Wagstaff but is hoping to provide some comfort to his family.

"It came to me last night."

Barbara Adams Wiseman got on Facebook and posted on an Independence community page, with an idea she didn't know would stick.

"I thought, I wonder if I could get some wristbands. I just put out there would anybody be interested?"

The wristbands would be in honor of Officer Tom Wagstaff, she wrote.

"It will read, 'We bleed blue for officer Wagstaff.'"

About an hour later...

"When and where can I get them? I would love to have some. I want three. I want six. Count me in."

Hundreds of people from the community commented, wanting to be a part of the Wagstaff bracelet movement.

"It's just kind of overwhelming. And humbling that Independence does come together."

On Friday, Barbara designed the bracelets online.

"They'll be in individual little bags."

Because of the high demand, she is ordering 300. All of the proceeds will go directly to the Wagstaff family.

"They may not know us, or ever meet us, but that we are there. The community is there for them. We feel their pain."

And with one click of the mouse...

"The order is sent!" Adams Wiseman said.

The Independence woman, with the single blue ribbon tied around her tree, hopes the small gesture, will bring great comfort.

"Maybe a little ray of hope that we may not be there side by side with them, but we're praying for them everyday. And for him."

If you're interested in a bracelet, contact Barbara at: cwbw4754@sbcglobal.net