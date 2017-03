× KC Forum: Pets, Research, New Planets

2017-09

In this week’s KC Forum, the announcement of new planets in the solar system renews interest in the planetarium. KC Pet Project is raising money for the shelter. And a family is working to raise money for a cure for a disease that has stricken their loved one.

Executive Producer, Cadie Connors

Associate Producer, Andreina Byrne

Engineer, Ed Walker

Voice, Doug Medlock