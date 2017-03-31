× KC Forum: Tennis, Drones and Streets

2017-11

In this week’s KC Forum Scott Lamaster tells about Taking it to the Streets, a non-profit he founded to help in emergencies. A young man takes a hobby with drones and builds a business. The Stephanie Waterman foundation is working to spread the love of tennis to kids who might otherwise not have the chance.

