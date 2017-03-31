KC Forum: Tennis, Drones and Streets
2017-11
In this week’s KC Forum Scott Lamaster tells about Taking it to the Streets, a non-profit he founded to help in emergencies. A young man takes a hobby with drones and builds a business. The Stephanie Waterman foundation is working to spread the love of tennis to kids who might otherwise not have the chance.
Executive Producer, Cadie Connors
Associate Producer, Andreina Byrne
Engineer, Ed Walker
Voice, Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com