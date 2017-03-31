× KC Forum: Veteran, Mission Project, Dogs

2017-12

In this week’s KC Forum the Veteran’s Project has opened an outreach community center for veterans, across from their tiny houses village on 89th and Troost. Sr Pauline Quinn lived a very sad life as an abused person but she has taken control and had the help of a dog named Joni, we will hear her message about hope and about her dog training programs in prisons. The Mission Project

is holding a Kentucky Derby to help people with developmental disabilities.

