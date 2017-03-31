Local organization uses LEGOS to put smiles on faces of underprivileged kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local non-profit gives old, unwanted LEGOS to local children in need.

Matthew Gould with The Giving Brick, and executive director of Jackson County CASA, Martha Gershun, say the abused or neglected children they interact with often lack toys or other things to distract them from the stress they're going through.

If you want to donate to the organization, Matthew says they take any LEGO brand products.

The Giving Brick and Jackson County CASA will host the Hope Breakfast Wednesday, April 5 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Sheraton Hotel Crown Center.

FOX 4's John Holt is the emcee of the event.