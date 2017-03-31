One dead after double shooting in Belton

BELTON, Mo. — A double shooting in Belton turned deadly Thursday.

Police say about 3:15 a.m. Belton officers responded to an address in the 1500 block of North Scott in regard to a shooting.

Responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both transported to area hospitals. One of the men, 29-year-old Gabriel Brito was pronounced dead a short time later.

The surviving victim advised that an unknown male, about 6-foot tall with a muscular build and a tattoo on his right wrist, came to the residence and confronted the victims with a handgun.

The victim said a confrontation occurred, and he and Brito were shot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.