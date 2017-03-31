Police find chase suspect in woman’s shed which has become recurring hideout for criminals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County deputies chased a stolen U-Haul for the second day in a row. They found the suspect in the same place they'd found suspects hiding twice before: in Rebecca Taylor's shed.

Taylor was happy to see 18th Street neighbors forced to move when their Kansas City home caught fire in 2015. Twice previously when cops went to question her neighbors about investigations, they found them hiding in her shed.

“I pray a lot and I’ve been praying for this block for a couple of years now and it’s just been really nice,” Taylor said.

But Friday afternoon the stretch of 18th Street between Brighton and Poplar was anything but quiet. Taylor’s dog heard the commotion first.

“When her hair stands up, she’s a Jack Russell Terrier, I have to go check it out”

She saw a U-Haul pickup truck parked in oncoming traffic and squad car after squad car responding to her street.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a man and a woman stole the U-Haul and cops and deputies chased them from the area of Kentucky and Independence Avenue for about 20 minutes until they bailed in front of Taylor’s home.

Cops and K-9s scaled hills looking for the suspects. One police officer asked Taylor if she saw anything. She replied no, but said she'd seen this scene play out before.

“I told them whenever they would run from the police they would hide in my shed so you might want to check my shed. If the wood is moved, somebody is in there. A few minutes later, I heard someone scream 'Come out or I’m sending in the dog,'” Taylor said.

Taylor said she didn’t recognize the woman taken into custody. The male suspect has not yet been captured. She has no idea if her shed has become a known hideout for thieves, or if it was simply coincidence.

“I think I might get a new door on that shed and a good lock or two,” she joked.