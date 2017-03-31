Police search for suspect who fled stolen U-Haul after 20 minutes of fleeing KC police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The driver of a stolen U-Haul led police on a chase that lasted about 20 minutes, before the suspects, a man and woman, fled from the truck on foot.

Police arrested the woman, who was driving. The man escaped and officers continued to search for him Friday late Friday afternoon. They called off the search after about an hour without finding him.

The U-Haul was stolen at Independence Ave. and Kentucky. The pursuit ended about 5 miles away at E. 19th St. and Lister Ave.

Police say a U-Haul was stolen on Thursday as well but did not verify that the two were connected. Independence Police were investigating Thursday's case involving a 25-foot box truck. That truck crashed into a car wash after fleeing police.