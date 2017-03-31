Power Rangers movie is a dream come true for young stars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The popularity of the Power Rangers crosses different generations and cultures, so the release of the new Power Rangers film has many excited as they remember watching and 'playing' Power Rangers.

FOX 4 film critic and entertainment reporter Shawn Edwards sat down to talk to two of the enthusiastic stars.

"We're so blessed and excited," said Becky G., who plays Trini.

Becky G. says she always wanted to be the Yellow Ranger when she played as a kid.

"It's a childhood dream come true," she said.

This Power Rangers movie takes on issues of sexuality, gender, and treating people different than you with respect.

Actor R.J. Cyler plays 'Billy', the Blue Power Ranger. In this version of Power Rangers, Billy is on the autism spectrum.

Instead of congratulating him, Cyler says his friends got right to the point, mainly because Power Rangers was such a big part of their childhood and they didn't want a rotten remake.

"Hey don't mess this up. You got one job," he said they told him.