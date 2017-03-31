Sales tax in JoCo. increases by quarter-cent to pay for new courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. -- If you shop in Johnson County, be prepared to spend more money starting Saturday when a quarter-cent sales tax goes into effect, with the extra funds going toward construction of a new courthouse.

The extra quarter for every $100 spent doesn’t seem like much, but over the course of a year, it adds up.

According to the USDA, a family of four spends, on average, a little more than $1,000 on food each month. Over the course of a year, this quarter cent sales tax will cost you an extra $30 in taxes, and that’s just for food.

Starting Saturday everything you buy in Johnson County will cost just a little bit more.

Voters approved this sales tax hike last November to finance construction of a new courthouse in Johnson County. The current one is falling apart, and supporters said it would cost more to maintain the current building than to build another one.

Over the next decade, this sales tax is expected to raise more than $200-million to pay for the new courthouse and a new coroner’s facility.

Overall, Johnson County shoppers are taxed pretty heavily spending on average somewhere between 9 and 11-percent on sales taxes.

The good news is this quarter cent sales tax expires in ten years – so you’ll see some relief at the grocery store in 2027.