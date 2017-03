× School bus catches fire near W. 131st and High Drive in Leawood

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Firefighters responded to a school bus on fire Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. a school bus reportedly caught fire at W. 131st and High Drive in Leawood. All children were able to safely get off the bus.

The bus became fully engulfed in flames before crews were able to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.