Second man charged in death of KC girl shot outside convenience store heads to trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One of the two men charged in the death of a little Kansas City girl stood trial Friday.

Just before noon the prosecution was wrapping up its arguments for the day against Howard Chase.

Angel Hooper was just 6-years-old on October 17, 2014 when she was shot and killed outside the 7-Eleven at 107th and Blue Ridge. She went inside with her dad to buy some bubblegum. As they were leaving the store, a passing car fired multiple rounds toward the store parking lot and Hooper was struck in the head.

Prosecutors charged Chase and another man, Leandre Smith, with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Smith has already pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to 23-years in prison.

Now it's Chase's turn to stand trial for his role in the death of Cooper.

The trial will continue Monday morning.