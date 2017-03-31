Students get hands-on experience during disaster drill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you see a lot of ambulances, fire trucks and police officers racing through mid-town Kansas City Friday morning, don't be alarmed.

It's all a part of a disaster drill taking place at 34th and Broadway. The drill starts at 9 a.m.

Fire, EMT and police recruits will all participate. Nursing students also participated in the exercise that lasts about two hours.

The "patients" will wear fake make up applied to their bodies to make it appear as if they had really been involved in a mass casualty  event.

