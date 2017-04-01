Asian Veggie Stir Fry recipe

Asian Veggie Stir-Fry
Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp peanut oil
- 1 tsp finely chopped garlic
- ½ tsp grated fresh ginger
- 6 cups assorted vegetables, thinly sliced or
- chopped, such as carrots, broccoli, shiitake
- mushrooms, red onion, bell peppers, water
- chestnuts, and snow peas
- 1 tbsp thinly sliced green onions
- Kosher salt and fresh black pepper, to taste
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1 tsp toasted sesame seeds, optional
Directions:
Heat 1 tsp peanut oil in a wok or large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and ginger; cook and stir for 10 to 15 seconds or until they become fragrant.
Add carrots and broccoli, if using; cook and stir for 3 minutes.
Add remaining 1 tsp peanut oil, green onion and vegetables; cook and stir for 3 to 4 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Remove from heat. Season to taste and stir in sesame oil; toss to coat. If desired, sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Nutrition Facts per serving: 60 calories, 2.5 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 20 mg sodium, 8 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 2 g protein
Source: Hy-Vee Balance, March 2017 Issue