Dozens of volunteers make major repairs for Shawnee homeowner

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- A home owner in Shawnee is getting major repairs done for free, thanks to the help of more than a dozen volunteers.

This is the first major project done by Rebuilding Together Shawnee this year. Last year, the group helped rebuild eight homes in Johnson County.

Chris Duffin and his son spend a lot of time together at home but said the time they spend outside the house makes the biggest difference.

"I am an engineer by education and I do a lot of this work on my own house. For my family, it is just really fun to come out here and do it for someone who needs the help," said Duffin.

The father-son duo are two of nearly a dozen volunteers who spent their Saturday morning helping repair a metro family's home. The family asked for help with plumbing and painting the outside of the house. Volunteers also helped out with repairing the back deck and installing fire alarms for safety.

"As we are finishing up and cleaning up, we really feel that all the people who are volunteering to do this, myself too, really feel good we are able to help someone who really needs this sort of assistance to stay in their home," said Ron Freyermuth with Rebuilding Together Shawnee.

A majority of the volunteers helped through the Rotary Club.