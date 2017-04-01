Movie Trip TV and Visit KC team up to showcase local film legacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The city of fountains is getting more and more film buzz as an increasing number of films and TV shows have been shot here in Kansas City.

Last year's "Catching Kelce" which aired on the E! channel filmed its series finale in KC. Theresa O'Leary with Movie Trip TV came to the FOX 4 studio to talk about seeing Kansas City through the film lens.

O'Leary touched on the tax incentives the city is offering to attract production companies, as well as the other reasons filmmakers come to work in KC.

Movie Trip worked with Visit KC to produce a short film showcasing Kansas City's film legacy. O'Leary talked about several big budget productions that were filmed in Kansas City that a lot of people might not even know about.

You can learn more about the film, as well as other film projects at VisitKC.com or Visit KC's YouTube channel.