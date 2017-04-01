Police cruiser struck in chase that leads to arrest of two people at I-435 & Gregory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two suspects are in police custody after a chase leading across county lines that resulted in an officer's cruiser sustaining damage.

Police said deputies attempted to stop a car around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near 210 Highway and Randolph in Clay County after recognizing a person inside with a felony warrant for their arrest.

The suspect vehicle initially stopped, but then fled southbound on Interstate 435, resulting in an officer's cruiser being struck, police said.

The chase ended with two people, including the wanted individual, taken into custody on I-435 near Gregory Boulevard.

There were no reported injuries.