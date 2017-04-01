Police searching for suspect in Liberty bank robbery

LIBERTY, Mo. — Police are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred in Liberty Saturday morning.

Investigators said a white male, estimated between 55 – 60 years old, entered Bank of the West at 850 S. Missouri 291 in Liberty around 10:35 a.m. and handed a teller a demand note. No weapon was shown, and the man reportedly fled on foot westbound on 291 with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male between 55 and 60 years old; approximately 5 feet, 6 or 7 inches tall; about 145 pounds; with shoulder-length blonde hair; wearing a dark baseball cap, dark/plaid shirt possibly a windbreaker, blue jeans, and beige boots.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.